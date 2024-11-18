Overcoming AF challenges in achieving carbon neutrality
The operational challenges posed by climate change and energy shortages in cement production have led to a growing emphasis on adopting alternative fuels (AFs), particularly biomass, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security. SCG Cement and Green Solution Business’ success in integrating AFs is a notable example. However, to ensure smooth operations, potential issues such as clogging and abrasion in the production process must be proactively managed. By Palakrit Tinnakorn, Kanokon Thongrod, Thanapong Prasertphol, Paweena Thanngam and Nuttairya Chatikanon, The Siam Refractory Industry Co Ltd, Thailand