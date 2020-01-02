New CFO at Thatta Cement

Thatta Cement Company Ltd (THCCL) informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 1 January 2020 that Fuad Zakaria Bhuri has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 January 2020 in place of Shahid Yaqoob.
