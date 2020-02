Salvadoran cement market expands 13% in 11M19

ICR Newsroom By 11 February 2020

Apparent cement consumption in El Salvador increased 12.8 per cent YoY to 1,184,956t in 10M19 from to 1,050,846t in the first 11 months of 2018, according to Casalco, the country’s construction chamber.

In October alone, apparent cement consumption surged 23.5 per cent to 104,989t from 85,017t in October 2018. Cement prices in October reached US$7.57/bag of 42.5kg at the factory gate while on a retail level this was US$8.37/bag, including VAT.

