Peru’s cement market expands 5% in February

ICR Newsroom By 26 March 2020

National cement demand in Peru advanced 5.3 per cent in February 2020 to 0.935Mt when compared with February 2019, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. In the first two months of the year, 11.78Mt of cement was consumed, up 4.8 per cent YoY.



Cement production increased 5.9 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent MoM to 0.849Mt in February 2020 while clinker production saw YoY and MoM increases of 35.8 and 9.9 per cent, respectively to 0.784Mt in the second month of this year.



Cement exports advanced by 4.5 per cent to 13,700t in February 2020 when compared with February 2019 but declined by 18.7 per cent when compared with the previous month. Clinker exports fell by 68.9 and 53.6 per cent to 33,000t when compared with February 2019 and January 2020, respectively.







Published under