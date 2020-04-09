Argentina’s cement markets contracts 47% in March

ICR Newsroom By 09 April 2020

Cement demand in Argentina fell 46.5 per cent to 502,541t in March 2020 when compared to March 2019 when consumption reached 940,167t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with February 2020, the drop was 26.8 per cent from 686,602t.



In terms of dispatches, domestic supply was entirely met by Argentinian producers, who also exported 6034t. This represents a YoY and MoM drop of 54.5 and 72.1 per cent, respectively.



January-March 2020

In the first quarter of 2020, Argentina’s cement consumption contracted by 29.3 per cent to 1,934,824t when compared with the year-ago period when it reached 2,735,241t. Dispatches fell 29.1 per cent YoY to 1,961,646t in the 3M20 from 2,765,097t in the 3M19.

While there have been no imports in the 1Q20, 26,822t of cement was exported by the country’s cement producers. This represents a decline of 10.2 per cent when compared with the 1Q19, when 29,856t was exported.

Published under