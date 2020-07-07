New cement plant proposed for Armenia

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Arayik Haroutyunyan, who is also ex-officio the chairperson of the board of trustees of the Artsakh Investment Fund, convened a session of the board of trustees on 6 July to propose a large investment project for SAVVA LLC's establishment of a cement factory in Armenia.



The board members asked questions regarding operation of the plant, its ecological significance, the creation of new jobs and pricing policy and received exhaustive answers.



It was decided to satisfy the application for a loan in exchange of a pledge. President Haroutyunyan emphasised that the course of fulfillment of the assumed obligations will be under the supervision of the fund.

