HeidelbergCement's peliminary 2Q20 results above market expectations

15 July 2020

In the course of preparing the 1H20 financial report of HeidelbergCement AG, the preliminary 2Q20 financial figures deviate from the capital market expectations, which are based on the average value of the estimates available to the company from financial analysts.



Therefore, HeidelbergCement is publishing the following preliminary 2Q20 key figures from the half-year financial 2020 report:

• Preliminary revenue amounts to EUR4324m in the 2Q20. The capital market expects EUR3907m for this key figure.

• The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) amounts to EUR999m in the 2Q20. The capital market expects EUR707m for this key figure.

• The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) amounts to EUR652m, in the 2Q20. The capital market expects EUR357m for this key figure.



With the COPE action plan, the company already launched a comprehensive package of measures in February, which focusses on cost savings and maintaining liquidity. These measures took effect especially in the second quarter and made a significant contribution to the fact that the burden on earnings caused by the COVID-related decline in revenue was largely offset by cost savings.



The financial report for the 1H20 will be published on 30 July 2020.

