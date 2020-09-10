Corporación Socialista del Cemento accepts Petro cryptocurrency

ICR Newsroom By 10 September 2020

Cement for construction projects in Venezuela supplied by Corporación Socialista del Cemento (CSC) can now be paid for with the country’s cryptocurrency, Petro.



The government of Nicolás Maduro has approved the use to “contribute to the economic development of the country.” Users must register in the official CSC portal through the customer service and product programming system, SACPRO.



The expansion of payment methods with the Petro is part of the objectives of the Maduro government to try and give utility to a centralised projects plagued by controversies and deficiencies, according to Coin Telegraph.







