Spohn sells HeidelbergCement shares; may trigger further industry restructuring

ICR Newsroom By 10 September 2020

Spohn Cement, a family holding company controlled by the Merckle family, sold approximately 3.5 per cent of the capital of HeidelbergCement over the summer.

At the end of June, Spohn Cement held 27.71 per cent of the multinational cement producer's capital, making it the group's reference shareholder. The 3.5 per cent stake was sold in three blocs, with the entire operation finalised in early August, according to the German daily newspaper Handelsblatt.

All else being equal, with a stake of 24.2 per cent, the Merckle family is now slightly below the minority blocking level under German law (25 per cent). This could potentially herald further M&A activity in the sector, according to analysts at CIC Market Solutions (France).

"Even if we cannot prejudge the follow-up, we cannot help but compare this move to the LafargeHolcim case (Dr. Thomas Schmidheiny reduced his stake from 10.9 per cent to 7.2 per cent last year and we cannot rule out a similar move by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, while holds 9.4 per cent of the capital). We are convinced that the reshuffling of the sector that was interrupted by the pandemic will resume," wrote CIC Market Solutions in a research note released yesterday.

In CIC's view, this transaction is not entirely insignificant: while in general family control of certain companies in the sector, with the handover to younger generations, is weakening. The imperative of profitability is trumping emotional considerations.

