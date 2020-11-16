Indonesian domestic cement demand falls in 10% in 3Q20

16 November 2020

Indonesia's cement demand fell 9.7 percent to 17,499,807t in the 3Q20 from 19,384,326t in the 3Q19, according to the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI).

The decline in domestic cement consumption was mitigated by a 62.4 per cent surge in exports, which increased to 3,128,985t in the 3Q20 from 19,384,326t in the year-ago period. Of this total, 2,725,493t of clinker was exported, up 79.3 per cent YoY, and 403,492t of cement, down 0.7 per cent YoY.



Domestic sales plus exports in the 3Q20 amounted to 20,628,792t compared to 21,310.695t in the 3Q19, representing a decrease of 3.2 per cent.

In the year to date (YtD), domestic sales in 2020 reached 44,650,929t, a fall of 8.5 per cent YoY while exports were 6,858,574t, up 44.9 per cent YoY. Total YtD sales in 2020 were 51,509,503t, a decline of 3.8 per cent YoY.

Published under