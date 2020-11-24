LafargeHolcim orders A TEC Flash Dryer for Mannersdorf

ICR Newsroom By 24 November 2020

LafargeHolcim awarded A TEC the contract for the implementation of the Flash Dryer to be installed at its Mannersdorf plant in Austria. The dryer will help the plant to reduce the moisture content of RDF for the kiln burner.



The A TEC Flash Dryer enables the use of various waste heat sources (including clinker cooler flue gas, bypass gas, preheater gas). The material is dosed to the hot gas flow in the flash dryer and transported with this gas flow, while the moisture is evaporated, to a cyclone and a subsequent filter where the fuel is separated from the gas flow and on-line fed to a kiln burner or a satellite burner. In addition to the drying the lifting effect of the gas can separate 3D impurities which contributes in a further increase of the fuel quality, according to A TEC.



A TEC was nominated earlier with the engineering and supply of key equipment and has now added the supply of all structural steel, residual ductwork and mechanical erection works to this.



The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the 1Q21.







