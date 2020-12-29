Vietnam cement sales rise by 6 per cent in November

29 December 2020

Vietnam’s cement sales reached 8.96Mt in November, down two per cent MoM, but up six per cent YoY, according to statistics released by the Vietnam Cement Association (VNCA).



This total included 5.82Mt sold in the domestic market, up 19 per cent MoM and seven per cent YoY. Over the 11 months from January to November 2020, Vietnam producers sold 90.5Mt, up just one per cent YoY.



In the first eleven months of this year, 56.1Mt of cement were sold in the domestic market, down 5 per cent YoY, the VNCA noted.



In November, Vietnam exported 3.14Mt of cement and clinker, down 13 per cent MoM. In the 11-month period, the country shipped 34.41Mt of cement and clinker, up 13 per cent YoY.



At present, Vietnam has 0.8Mt of cement and 3.2Mt of clinker in inventory.

