UltraTech Cement to raise USD135.8m in private placement

29 December 2020

UltraTech Cement Ltd, India's largest manufacturer and distributor of cement and cement-related products, has announced it will raise INR10bn (USD135.80m) in a private placement of unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures. UltraTech is considering a proposal to raise funds by issuance of 10,000 rated, listed, non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured NCDs of INR10,00,000 each.

