Clinker exports from Algeria's Port of Annaba surge in 2020

29 December 2020

Exports of clinker from the Port of Annaba, Algeria, reached 300,000t in 2020, according to a report by Maghreb Emergent. The clinker was exported to several African nations.



Port officials said that clinker export volumes are expected to rise further in 2021, as improvements to port facilities and services are finalised as part of a logistics modernisation programme.



The port plans to build covered storage areas for clinker in addition to the installation of modern ship loading and unloading equipment, with a capacity of 1800tph.



According to an official export forecast, clinker exports from the port could reach 900,000t in 2021.

Published under