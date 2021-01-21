CBMI Construction lifts new kiln for Cemex Philippines' K4 line into position

Cemex Philippines' K4 line recently reached a milestone with the lifting the new rotary kiln into position on 13 January 2021.



"This milestone demonstrates our full commitment to the development of the country and brings us closer to further strengthening our position in providing the infrastructure and building needs for economic development," said Ignacio Mijares, Cemex Holdings Philippines CEO and president.



Tong Laigou, chairman of CBMI, the EPC contractor building the new cement line, applauded the lifting of this new rotary kiln in the record time of two days. He said that CBMI and Cemex Philippines' teams worked under strict protocols to secure safety of site and have also made great effort to achieve this milestone.



The Solid Cement new K4 cement line boasts environment-friendly features that include designed to reuse waste hot gases for drying raw materials, as well as the use of high efficiency bag filter technology to significantly improve dust emission control far below set regulations.



Furthermore, the new line will have a low-temperature clinker production that will help reduce CO 2 emissions.



CBMI is committed to achieve further accomplishments on the project and to early startup of the new line.

