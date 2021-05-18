Cement dispatches from Peru up 0.985Mt in April

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2021

Cement dispatches from Peru in April surged to 0.985Mt in April 2021 from a low base of 0.011Mt in April 2020 when the country was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. When compared with April 2019, dispatches were up by 16 per cent.



Cement production from domestic cement plants advanced to 0.973Mt in April 2021 from 0.010Mt in April 2020. When compared with April 2019, output rose by 20 per cent. Clinker output reached 0.48Mt, down 40 per cent when compared with April 2019.



Cement exports by Asocem members in April 2021 declined 41 per cent YoY to 13,000t while clinker exports reached 48,000t from zero in April 2020.



Cement imports fell by 56 per cent YOY to 22,000t in April 2021. Vietnam is the largest importer, accounting for 63 per cent of total imports. Clinker imports more than doubled YoY to 91,000t in April 2021 with half of clinker imports being shipped from South Korea.

