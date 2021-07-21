Cayman Islands expands import list to counter cement shortage

The Cayman Islands has added three countries to its list of approved cement providers to help ease shortages currently being experienced by the domestic construction industry.



The Customs & Border Control (Prohibited Goods) (Amendment) Order 2021 has added Colombia, Cuba and Panama as authorised countries for the purposes of importing cement.



"The PACT Government is committed to supporting sustainable development, lowering construction costs and encouraging increased Caymanian home ownership. Adding to the list of countries approved for cement importation will provide much-needed cement supplies to the local construction industry and help prevent building delays," said Deputy Premier and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Border Control & Labour Hon, Chris Saunders.

