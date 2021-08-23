Iraq to see new US$250 cement project

Iraq has reportedly awarded a project to a Spanish company to construct a cement plant at a cost of around US$250m.
Iraqi Industry Minister, Manhal Al-Khabbaz, said the plant in the Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq, would have an initial capacity of 4000-4500tpd, but could be expanded further at a later date, according to Zawya.
The project is expected to complete with the next 2.5 years and produce new types of cement that are not currently available in the country.
"This is a significant project for Nineveh and we hope to see more such projects by international companies wishing to invest in Iraq," said Mr Al-Khabbaz.
