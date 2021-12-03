Fives FCB wins twin Horomill order from Cimentos Quebec

03 December 2021

Fives FCB has been awarded a contract by Cimentos Québec Inc for the supply of two FCB Horomill® grinding workshops to upgrade the Saint Baile cement plant.

Two FCB Horomill 4200 grinding mills will be installed, each including a FCB TSV™ 5000 THF classifier with a single aerodecanter/flash dryer and one Fives TGT® process filter. The equipment will enable Cimentos Québec to use higher additive content in its cement production.

"After a thorough technical review of the various technologies available today for cement grinding, we have selected the Horomill from Fives FCB, being confident it is the best adapted solution for our multiple cements portfolio and our quest to reduce our cement environmental footprint," said Luc Papillon, president and CEO of Cimentos Québec.

