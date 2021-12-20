Peru’s cement market expands 3% in November

Cement dispatches in Peru increased three per cent YoY and 21 per cent when compared with November 2019 to 1.208Mt, according to Asocem, the country’s cement association.



Asocem’s member cement producers manufactured 1.157Mt of cement, up two per cent YoY and up 25 per cent when compared with November 2019. In addition, they also produced 0.915Mt of clinker, representing an increase of 38 and eight per cent when compared with November 2020 and November 2019, respectively.



Domestic production was complemented by cement and clinker imports. Cement imports halved to 54,000t in November 2021 when compared with the year-ago period. Of the total, Vietnam was the largest importer, shipping 45,000t to Peru, followed by Chile (5000t), Bolivia (1000t), and Peru(1000t), which reflected customs declarations from Paita. Callao was the main customs entry point with 44,000t, followed by Tacna (5000t), while Matarani, Desaguadero and Paita imported 1000t each.



Clinker imports reached 118,000t in November 2021, down 30 per cent YoY. Of this total, 70 per cent, or 83,000t were dispatches from South Korea. An additional 33,000t were imported from Ecuador and 3000t from Peru’s Free Trade Zones. With a volume of 83,000t Salaverry was the main customs entry point of these imports, followed by Callao (33,000t) and Matarani (3000t).



In November 2021 Asocem members exported 21,700t of cement – up 43 per cent YoY and up 34 per cent when compared with November 2019. In addition, there was a 124 per cent surge in clinker exports to 34,700t in November 2021.

