CRH donates EUR1m to UNICEF in Ukraine

11 March 2022

On 8 March CRH donated EUR1m to UNICEF to provide humanitarian relief to Ukraine. The money will be used to set up and run four ‘Blue Dot’ centres along the border areas, capable of supporting 3000-5000 women and children daily, offering refuge and safe passage as well as providing both practical and emotional support.

Earlier, CRH management, in conjunction with its board of directors, took the decision over the weekend to cease operations in Russia and withdraw from this market.

In Ukraine CRH’s team is fully mobilised with volunteers, medical institutions and refugee reception centres as part of the provision of humanitarian support. The company’s employees who left the territory of the country, as well as colleagues from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, do everything possible to organise deliveries from Europe.

From the first day of the invasion, the top priority of CRH has been and remains to ensure the safety of its employees and their loved ones:

• Even if most of CRH’s plants suspended production, CRH has retained all jobs, and paid all salaries, including advancing the payment for March.

• For those who have decided to leave their homes, CRH has arranged transfer and accommodation for employees and their loved ones in western Ukraine and neighbouring countries. In Europe CRH personnel from Romania, Poland and Slovakia are greatly helping the refuguees 24/7, meeting them at the border, providing them with housing and everything they need.



