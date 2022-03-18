Oman Cement Co reports OR4.447m net profit

ICR Newsroom By 18 March 2022

Oman Cement Co posted a net profit of OMR4.447m (US$11.57m) for 2021, representing a growth in its commercial activities despite the economic impact of COVID-19.



Eng Salem Bin Abdullah al Hairi, CEO of Oman Cement, said that these results have been achieved due to a number of policies implemented meet the higher demand and despite the strong competition that was witnessed in the market, not only from local cement companies but also from imported cement brands.



In 2021 the company produced 2.393Mt of cement and the company remains committed to improve the sultanate’s cement production base. It is establishing a new line at its Rusayl plant near Muscat with a clinker capacity of up to 10,000tpd as well as modernising its Line 3 to achieve a capacity of up to 5000tpd of clinker.

Published under