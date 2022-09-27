Kohat Cement's profit increased by 43.66 per cent in FY21-22

Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) has announced an increase of 43.7 per cent in its profit on a YoY basis during its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2022. It reported a profit after tax of PKR5.024bn (US$21.31m) compared to PKR3.497bn earned in the year's corresponding period. The major factor responsible for the increase in profit was growth in sales.

IMS Research has added that KOHC has posted impressive gross margin and operating profitability in 4Q (April-June 2022), majorly attributed to elevated retention prices and better inventory management.

According to a company notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 24 September 2022. Its sales increased 36.7 per cent to PKR32.876bn from PKR24.057bn during this period. However, it incurred a distribution cost of PKR122m against PKR94m. The administrative and general expenses stood at PKR353m compared to PKR313m in the year's corresponding period.

