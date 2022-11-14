East African Portland Cement launches Green Triangle Cement

14 November 2022

East African Portland Cement (EAP) has launched its Green Triangle Cement which is standardised under the Kenya Bureau of Standards strength standardisation category of 22.5, enabling it to be applied in a wide variety of construction projects and phases.

Speaking while launching the product, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, said the government's priority is to see the cement company back to profitability, adding that support to EAP from other state agencies is not a request but a requirement.

The Green Triangle Cement, which is already retailing, can be used to prepare mortar for brick and block, laying as well as rendering, plastering and repair works.

According to the firm's Managing Director, Oliver Kirubai, the cement will retail at an introductory price of KES550 (US$4.51) for key distributors and it will go a long way in supporting affordable house project.

"Our customers have for a long time been asking us to introduce an alternative product in the market," Mr Kirubai said. "This together with wide consultations and research advised the introduction of Green Triangle Cement which is more environmental friendly and will go at a lower cost than Blue Triangle Cement," he added.

Published under