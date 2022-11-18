Oyak Cement orders IKN Pendulum Cooler for Ünye

During the 16th TurkCimento International Seminar which was held in October 2022 in Antalya, Turkey, OYAK Cement and IKN GmbH signed a contract for a new 5000tpd IKN Pendulum cooler for the OYAK plant in Ünye, Turkey.



The latest-generation IKN Pendulum cooler was chosen because of its environmentally friendly Dynamic Linear Drive (DLD) and the new Coanda Wing Technology, resulting in the lowest electrical power consumption in the market, claims IKN. Without any active components, grease or oil inside the cooler housing, the cooler reduces maintenance and operation costs.



Both parties agree that this contract represents a major step towards the green cement technology in Turkey.

