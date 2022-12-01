Akçansa Cimento appoints new general manager

01 December 2022

Akçansa Cimento, a joint venture between Sabancı Holding and Heidelberg Materials, has appointed Vecih Yılmaz as its new general manager. Mr Yılmaz replaces Mehmet Zeki Kanadikirik, effective from 1 December 2022.

“As of today, we are experiencing a change of flag at Akçansa, which sets a model for its industry, inspires its stakeholders and puts the bright future of our country ahead of all its goals. Vecih Yılmaz, who has many years of experience in our group and has implemented many successful works and projects, is taking over the general manager position. We wish him success and we believe that Akçansa will continue to move forward firmly towards its future targets in this new period as well,” said Burak Orhun, Akçansa chairman.

According to Foreks, Mr Yılmaz started his career as an auditor at Deloitte in 2005, before joining the Sabancı Group as manager in 2009. Between 2015 and 2017, he held the positions of chief financial officer at Assan Panel and financial affairs director at Kibar Holding. In 2017 he joined the Sabancı Group again and was appointed finance director at Sabancı Holding between June 2017 and April 2019, and also served as a member of the board of directors at Kordsa and Yünsa. Since April 2019, he has been serving as assistant general manager of finance and financial affairs at Çimsa.

Published under