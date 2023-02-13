Holcim launches Europe's first calcined clay cement line

13 February 2023

Holcim has launched Europe’s first calcined clay cement operation in its Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France to deliver ECOPlanet green cement with 50 per cent lower CO 2 footprint compared to standard cement (CEM I).



This advanced production line will use Holcim’s proprietary technology proximA Tech and produce up to 500,000toa of low-carbon cement. The sustainable operations are powered with 100 per cent biomass-based alternative fuels and waste heat recovery systems, making the manufacturing of calcined clay nearly carbon free and ultra-efficient.

Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe: “We are scaling up our calcined clay cements across all regions by 2025, to advance our ECOPlanet range of low-carbon cement, making low-carbon construction possible at scale.”

This project is part of Holcim’s European roadmap to decarbonise construction with a broad range of low-emission materials, from calcined clay to construction and demolition waste. It received financial support from the French government, as part of the “France Relance” scheme investing in large-scale decarbonisation and energy efficiency initiatives in France.

Published under