Holcim launches Europe's first calcined clay cement line

Holcim has launched Europe’s first calcined clay cement operation in its Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France to deliver ECOPlanet green cement with 50 per cent lower CO2 footprint compared to standard cement (CEM I).
This advanced production line will use Holcim’s proprietary technology proximA Tech and produce up to 500,000toa of low-carbon cement. The sustainable operations are powered with 100 per cent biomass-based alternative fuels and waste heat recovery systems, making the manufacturing of calcined clay nearly carbon free and ultra-efficient.
Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe: “We are scaling up our calcined clay cements across all regions by 2025, to advance our ECOPlanet range of low-carbon cement, making low-carbon construction possible at scale.”
This project is part of Holcim’s European roadmap to decarbonise construction with a broad range of low-emission materials, from calcined clay to construction and demolition waste. It received financial support from the French government, as part of the “France Relance” scheme investing in large-scale decarbonisation and energy efficiency initiatives in France.Published under Cement News