Cementos Molins and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh to cooperate on waste initiative

18 May 2023

Cementos Molins is implementing waste management solutions in Bangladesh. Through the sustainable waste management division of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, the company has recently signed a MoU with Sylhet City Corp (SCC).



Under this agreement, Cementos Molins will provide SCC with a sustainable and permanent waste management solution in line with international best practices. Following the commissioning of this facility, SCC will be able to dispose of 1000tpd of municipal solid waste.

