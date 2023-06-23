Iranian cement demand advances 14% in April

ICR Newsroom By 23 June 2023

Iran’s cement market has expanded by 13.9 per cent to 5.82Mt in May 2023 when compared with May 2022, when 5.11Mt of cement was sold, according to the Iranian Cement Association.



Cement and clinker production increased YoY by 18.4 per cent to 6.37Mt and 5.6 per cent to 7.3Mt in May 2023, respectively.



Iran’s cement producers exported 0.4Mt of cement in May 2023, up 33.6 per cent YoY, and 0.81Mt of clinker, up 45.7 per cent YoY.

Published under