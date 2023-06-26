Argos strike in Guyana ends

ICR Newsroom By 26 June 2023

The three-week strike at Argos in Guyana has ended. On 24 June, an end-of-strike was signed between the parties and the company’s activities will resume on 26 June.



The strike centred around three claims: a request for financial expertise, the arrival of the new CEO and the departure of the managers in place.



While the first two claims were fully met, in terms of the departure of the current managers a different solution was found. From now on, executives will report directly to the CEO, bypassing the current managers. The strikers believe that this is a transitional period.





Gary de la Rosa, CEO, also pledged to return in mid-July, for a week, to take stock of the hiring of an administrative and financial director and for "an internal reorganisation". Thereafter, he should also return to Guyana every two months for 10 days

Published under