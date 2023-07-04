Khaya Cement boosts capacity to 1Mta

Zimbabwe-based Khaya Cement (previously Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe) has announced that it doubled its milling capacity in 2022. The second half of the year saw the company successfully commission its new vertical cement mill (VCM) at its Manresa plant, and subsequently decommission Mill 1 following the collapse of the mill house roof in the 4Q21.

The new VCM has boosted the company’s milling capacity to 1Mta and bolstered its ability to supply high-strength cement of improved quality, while also reducing production costs, reports The Chronicle.

Commissioning of the new VCM began in the 2Q22. The mill’s installation marks the final phase of a US$25m investment plan that started in 2019. The previous two phases included the commissioning of alternative power infrastructure in 2019 and the completion of the US$2.8m automated dry-mortar plant in April 2021.

Khaya Cement was acquired from Lafarge by Fossil Mines Pvt in January 2023.





