Qatar market to expand by a CAGR of 5% in 2022-32.

05 October 2023

The Qatar cement market is expected to see a CAGR of 5.2 per cent in terms of value between 2022-32, reaching US$1550.9m by the end of the period. Much of this growth is being driven by the country’s rising population, fuelling growth in urbanisation.

Qatar is seeing not only rising demand for residential and commercial buildings, but also civic and tourism infrastructure, according to a report by Future Market Insights. Government initiatives over the past five years have resulted in significant growth for Qatar’s cement producers, particularly on the back of infrastructure investment in the travel and tourism sector in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Doha and Al Khor are expected to account for around 45 per cent of the Qatar cement market by 2032, with the Doha market valued at US$365.5m in 2021 but predicted to surge at a CAGR of 5.1 per cent over 2022-32. Over the same timeframe, Qatar’s residential and commercial buildings sector is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1 per cent, while the civic infrastructure segment is forecast to expand by a CAGR of 5.5 per cent.

