Holcim arrange shareholding agreement for Élite Cementos

09 November 2023

The shareholders of the company Élite Cements SL, Grupo Simetry and Holcim España, have reached an agreement by which Holcim acquires the entire share capital of Élite Cements, thus becoming the sole partner of the company.

Elite Cementos, located in the port of Castellón-el Grao, will continue to operate under the same brands and will continue its commercial activity, under Holcim Spain.

For its part, Simetry Group continues with its diversification strategy. In recent years, Simetry has grown, obtaining a turnover of EUR290 m in 2022, 11.25 per cent more than in the previous year. This growth has been reinforced by the expansion of its businesses in the services area, for which it has a firm commitment that it will continue to promote with this new capital increase, thus investing in waste management services, the integral water cycle, energy or construction materials.

For Holcim, this operation represents the consolidation of its position as a benchmark in the construction materials industry. In this way, Élite Cementos will contribute, as part of the Holcim Group, to the advancement of its “2025 Strategy: Accelerate green growth.”

With this agreement, Holcim expands its geographical presence, responding to the increasingly demanding and specialised needs of the sector.

