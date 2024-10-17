AVIC and Humboldt Wedag to build CIMAF calcined clay plant

ICR Newsroom By 17 October 2024

AVIC International Beijing, together with Humboldt Wedag GmbH (KHD), has been awarded an order by Ciments de l'Afrique (CIMAF) for a 900tpd state-of-the-art clay calcination plant in Burkina Faso.

The turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract includes the supply of equipment, construction, commissioning and site services. CIMAF, a prominent and innovative player in west Africa, awarded this contract as a key component of its strategy to enhance sustainability.

KHD is responsible for designing and equipping the plant with advanced clay calcination technology focussed on sustainability, while AVIC, as the EPC contractor and KHD's parent company, manages the overall project execution. The project will integrate with the existing clinker grinding line to produce limestone calcined clay cement, reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 30 per cent. KHD’s system, based on a two-stage preheater and flash calciner with a pre-combustor, offers flexibility for future use of secondary fuels or KHD’s Pyrorotor® technology to maximise the use of biogenic fuels, further supporting environmentally friendly operations. Additionally, the system will incorporate a sophisticated colour stabilisation process to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality grey or black calcined clay.

This project, scheduled to be completed by mid-2026, aligns perfectly with CIMAF’s green transition roadmap, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

CIMAF Group Vice-President, Malik Sefrioui, commented: "This project is a major piece of our Group decarbonisation roadmap, fully financed by IFC under a green loan form. Two other similar projects are being studied and will be launched very soon. The choice of AVIC/KHD is based on their long track record in cement pyroprocessing projects. We are sure that this inaugural partnership will deliver significant added value for both parties.”

KHD’s Chief Technology Officer, Matthias Mersmann, commented: "This joint project with CIMAF represents a milestone for KHD, with clay calcination technology becoming a significant part of our product offerings."

