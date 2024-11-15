CBMI to build calcined clay plant in Côte d'Ivoire

CBMI has signed an EPC contract with CIMCI for a 1200tpd clay suspension calcination line and 500,000tpa cement grinding project in Côte d'Ivoire.
CBMI has successfully signed a contract with Yeshi Group's CIMCI for its first clay calcination line in Côte d'Ivoire, set to be the largest a single suspension clay calcination line in the world. This groundbreaking project will use CBMI's self-developed suspension calcination technology to significantly boost energy efficiency, reduce consumption, and lower CO2 emissions by over 40 per cent, making a major contribution to the cement industry’s sustainability efforts.
"This project not only marks a key milestone for CIMCI and the region but also represents a major leap forward in the global push for greener and more efficient cement production," claims CBMI.
