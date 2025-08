Advertisement

The USA has increased its tariffs on cement imported from Vietnam to 20 per cent. The new tariff is effective from 1 August and replace the previous 10 per cent rate.

The step is expected to significantly change trade flows as Vietnam is the second-largest supplier of cement to the USA after Turkey.

Importers are predicted to pass the new rate to end-users, impacting the broader price increase expected on 1 January 2026.