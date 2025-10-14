A new study published by environmental think tank Climate Analytics has questioned whether the cement sector truly remains “hard to abate,” arguing that the technologies needed to decarbonise the industry already exist and could be rapidly scaled up—if governments and industry leaders act decisively this decade.

The report, Hard to Abate – Justified or an Excuse for Inaction?, contends that describing industries such as cement, steel, and chemicals as “hard to abate” has become an excuse for slow progress and continued fossil fuel dependence. Instead, Climate Analytics calls these sectors “ready to abate”, highlighting that significant emissions reductions are already achievable with current solutions.

Cement accounts for roughly seven per cent of global CO 2 emissions, yet the report finds that deep cuts—up to 95 per cent by 2050—are feasible through a combination of clinker substitution, low-carbon binders, electrification, and alternative fuels. Crucially, the authors are sceptical of carbon capture technologies, warning that carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is not up to the task of delivering the scale or speed of reductions required to stay within the 1.5°C limit.

Lead author Dr Neil Grant said: “The idea that heavy industry can’t decarbonise quickly enough is outdated. What’s missing isn’t technology—it’s policy ambition, investment, and the will to deploy proven solutions.”

Key findings for the cement sector

Cement could reduce emissions by up to 95 per cent by 2050 using existing technology.

Clinker substitution through materials such as calcined clay, fly ash, and slag could deliver 20–40 per cent immediate reductions.

Carbon capture and storage is unlikely to deliver large-scale reductions before 2040 due to cost, infrastructure limits, and uncertain storage viability.

Alternative fuels from waste and biomass can replace over 60 per cent of thermal energy needs.

Electrification of kilns and use of green hydrogen can further curb combustion emissions.

Combined strategies could lower emissions from over 600kg CO 2 /t of cement to below 100kg CO 2 by mid-century.

The report stresses that cement’s decarbonisation must be accompanied by rapid expansion of renewable power and hydrogen supply chains to sustain low-carbon industrial processes.

Climate Analytics also warns that an overreliance on unproven CCUS pathways could divert resources from mature, lower-cost solutions such as clinker substitution and circular construction practices. The report calls for:

Policy frameworks and incentives that reward low-carbon materials.

Accelerated deployment of renewable energy infrastructure.

Carbon pricing and border adjustments to ensure fair competition.

Public–private partnerships to retrofit plants and scale innovation.

“Cement producers have the tools to act now,” said Grant. “Waiting for large-scale carbon capture is a risky bet. The focus should be on solutions that are available, affordable, and can deliver real reductions this decade.”

By reframing the cement industry as “ready to abate”, the report concludes, policymakers and industry leaders can shift the narrative—from one of technological constraint to one of opportunity and responsibility—and place cement at the centre of a low-carbon built environment.