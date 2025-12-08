Advertisement

Morocco’s cement market grew strongly in the first 11 months of 2025, with domestic cement sales rising 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 13.71Mt, according to data released by the Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development and Housing. The figures point to a continued recovery in construction activity, underpinned by public investment and improving real estate demand.

The ministry reported that distribution-grade cement remained the largest segment, accounting for 7.46Mt between January and November. Sales to the ready-mix concrete sector totalled 3.48Mt, while precast concrete consumption exceeded 1.4Mt.

Cement directed to building materials manufacturers reached around 397,500t over the same period.

In November 2025 alone, cement sales reached 1.34Mt, up 4.9 per cent YoY, reflecting sustained demand across infrastructure, housing and industrial construction. Industry observers note that preparations for major programmes, including infrastructure works connected to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, are supporting the market alongside a broader recovery in real estate.

The ministry’s announcement is based on data collected from members of the Moroccan Cement Companies Association, whose major producers include Cement Tamara, Cement Atlas, Cement Morocco, LafargeHolcim Morocco and Novacem.

The sector’s performance in 2025 is widely linked to substantial public investment. The government’s public investment budget for the year amounts to MAD350bn (US$37.9bn), a significant share of which is directed towards public works and infrastructure projects. The ministry said ongoing investment commitments are expected to continue supporting cement demand into 2026.