Fons Technology International, a company of DAL Engineering Group, is further expanding its collaboration with UltraTech Cement Ltd. (UTCL) through a series of upcoming clinker cooler replacement projects across multiple plant locations in India.



Our Fons Delta Cooler technology will be implemented within three cement plants in the 4000–5000tpd capacity range.



These projects mark another important milestone in our mission to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for the cement industry.