Architecture studio KPF has completed a waste incineration and recycling facility in Taiwan, wrapping the building’s tiered form with a spiralling landscaped terrace. Commissioned by Taiwan Cement Co, the mixed-use project is called the TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center and also includes a botanical garden, exhibition areas and a cafe within its flowing volume.

KPF said the concrete-and-steel structure was designed to sit in harmony with its coastal setting, located between the sea and a nearby mountain range, alongside an existing cement manufacturing site. Studio director Bob Graustein said the design draws inspiration from the bold industrial forms already present, including large cylindrical volumes, expressive towers in light-coloured concrete and brightly painted exposed steelwork.

The lower levels are wrapped in textured concrete cladding, while the landscaped public approach features a wide external staircase with seating that winds up to a raised terrace and cafe. A cylindrical elevator tower connects all nine floors.

The building’s base is formed by a concave podium clad in Ultra High-Performing Concrete panels developed by TCC, featuring geometric textures inspired by local indigenous crafts.