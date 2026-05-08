EU Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra recently visited Ecocem’s flagship production facility in Dunkirk, France, highlighting the critical role of low-carbon cement in Europe’s industrial and climate strategies. The visit took place as the EU continues to push for industrial decarbonisation through initiatives like the Industrial Accelerator Act. Ecocem is currently expanding the site with a EUR50m investment dedicated to its breakthrough ACT technology. This new low-carbon cement can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 70 per cent compared to traditional European cement without sacrificing performance.



Once the expansion is complete at the end of 2026, the facility will produce 300,000t of ACT cement annually, adding to the 700,000t of low-carbon products already manufactured there. Commissioner Hoekstra praised the site as a prime example of real-world industrial decarbonisation that strengthens European competitiveness.



Ecocem CEO Donal O’Riain emphasised that cost-effective cement decarbonisation is a present reality rather than a distant goal. He urged European policymakers to support such innovations by creating lead markets and providing necessary funding. This project is a key component of Ecocem’s broader 220 million euro investment plan aimed at scaling its low-carbon production capacity across Europe by 2030.

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