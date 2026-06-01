Devki Group of Companies has launched a KES45bn (US$347.5m) clinker plant in West Pokot to tap into the growing demand for cement across Kenya and Africa. The new factory has a capacity to produce 6Mta of clinker annually, which exceeds the 5Mta total requirement in Kenya. Devki Group Chairman Narandra Raval stated that the project will lower cement prices to support affordable housing and national infrastructure projects.

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, cement production and consumption had previously seen short-term declines in late 2023. However, President William Ruto noted during the launch that the national affordable housing project is driving fresh demand for building materials, prompting the government to license four other cement investors.

President Ruto also highlighted that the African Continental Free Trade Area opens up new markets for manufacturers to export their surplus, while government import policies continue to attract local manufacturing investments. Devki Group already operates in Uganda and Rwanda and plans to expand its presence into all East African countries.