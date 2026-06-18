Chinese manufacturer Huaxin Cement Co is facing unexpected resistance from a key shareholder of Holcim Ltd over its plan to acquire the cement division of Brazilian conglomerate Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA (CSN).

Swiss building materials manufacturer Holcim, which retains a 42 per cent stake in Huaxin, previously sold these exact Brazilian assets to CSN in 2021. Consequently, Holcim does not intend to support the new transaction despite Huaxin’s strong interest in expanding its footprint.

Huaxin aims to purchase the CSN cement division for BRL12bn (US$2.34bn), equivalent to approximately BRL$2.4bn. The Chinese firm first entered the Brazilian market at the end of 2024 by acquiring Embu SA Engenharia e Comercio for $186 million, a deal that included four quarries located in the state of Sao Paulo.Beyond Huaxin, the asset sale has attracted several other prominent bidders, including Votorantim SA, Sinoma International, and Polimix Concreto Ltd. These potential buyers are currently conducting comprehensive due diligence reviews and are expected to submit their final, binding offers by early August.

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CSN is pursuing the sale of its cement business as part of a broader strategy to alleviate its debt burden and inject liquidity into the company. Morgan Stanley is providing financial advisory services for the cement division transaction. To further its financial restructuring, CSN has also retained Citigroup Inc. and Banco Bradesco SA to coordinate the sale of a substantial stake in its infrastructure and logistics arm.

Prospective buyers for the logistics unit include major pension funds as well as Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.



Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA operates as a prominent Brazilian metallurgical and mining corporation, holding a position as one of the largest steel producers in Latin America. Holcim operates globally from its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, while Huaxin Cement manages its production and sales of cement and concrete mixtures from its corporate base in the Hubei Province of China.