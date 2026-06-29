Spain's cement industry has secured EUR319m (US$364m) in government funding under the country's Industrial Decarbonisation PERTE programme, accounting for more than half of the EUR518m awarded to 17 manufacturing projects.

Cemex received the largest single grant, EUR200m, for the decarbonisation of its Tarragona cement plant, including the modernisation of its clinker production facilities. Votorantim Cimentos was awarded EUR119m (US$136m) to support a decarbonisation project at its Toral de los Vados plant in León, which is expected to include a carbon capture installation.

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