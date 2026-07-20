Fletcher Building subsidiary Golden Bay Cement warns that shutting its Portland plant would trigger a swift domestic shortage since it provides roughly 60 per cent of the country's cement. Under the new agreement, state co-funding combines with a pledge to spend a minimum of NZD150m by 2040 to preserve domestic manufacturing and finance eco-friendly enhancements. Chief executive Andrew Reding noted that escalating overheads would have likely forced a total factory closure and a complete shift to overseas sourcing starting in 2030 without this state assistance. Ultimately, public funds are maintaining local operational capabilities while the corporation upgrades its industrial manufacturing processes.

As cement is a dense product with high transport fees, relying solely on foreign factories would expose local buyers to volatile international freight rates and foreign exchange fluctuations. Had Golden Bay transitioned entirely to offshore purchasing by 2030, the domestic construction and infrastructure sectors would have lost a crucial local alternative during global shipping disruptions or periods of currency weakness. By injecting a maximum of NZD60m alongside the guaranteed NZD150m corporate capital commitment until 2040, the state establishes a reliable domestic safety net. This intervention helps shield residential housing projects, home upgrades, and state infrastructure pipelines from sudden inflationary pressures.