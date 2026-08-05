Unacem Group reported consolidated revenue of PEN1.79bn (US$502m) in the first quarter of 2026, up 7.1 per cent YoY, driven by higher cement volumes and prices in Peru and Ecuador, together with contributions from its cement, concrete and aggregates businesses in Chile.

Revenue from Peru, which accounted for 63 per cent of group sales, increased by 8.6 per cent, while Unacem Peru's revenue rose 26.9 per cent to PEN817.7m. US revenue advanced 5.4 per cent on higher cement, concrete and aggregates volumes, while Ecuador and Chile recorded revenue growth of 5.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Group EBITDA declined by 17.9 per cent YoY to PEN320m, reflecting the temporary disruption to power generation following the Camisea gas pipeline incident in Peru and scheduled maintenance costs at its US operations.

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CEO Pedro Lerner said the group had seen positive trends in volumes and pricing across most of its markets, adding that the resilience of its integrated business model should support improved results over the coming quarters. CFO Álvaro Morales said the company maintained a strong financial position through disciplined cost management and continued compliance with its financial obligations.