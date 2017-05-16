Cemtech MEA 2022: Session 6
Opt for Zero! Unexpected resources to sustain a new future: Marco Rovetta, CTP TEAM srl (Italy)
Towards decarbonisation via combustion methods and technologes: Dr Michail P akritopoulos, Cinar Ltd (UK)
Converting MSW to an alternative fuel for direct kiln injection an GCC case study: Dr Bassem Nassouhy, Scientific Business Solutions(UAE)
