News / Building Bulletin

Verified study shows Kerto LVL can reduce construction CO2 emissions

01 July 2025

Metsä Wood’s Kerto® LVL product, when compared with traditional steel reinforced concrete in certain wall and floor structures, has a smaller carbon footprint, according to a comparative study by AFRY Management Consulting. The study compares load-bearing structures, excluding insulations or other materials, to ensure a fair assessment of primary structural components. As a conclusion, the material efficiency of Kerto LVL results in remarkably smaller fossil climate impact per square metre. The study was critically reviewed by Research institutes of Sweden, RISE and Ramboll. When using Kerto-Ripa technology, the material efficiency of Kerto LVL results in over 70 per cent smaller fossil climate impact per square metre of floor as the fossil climate impact for Kerto LVL is 29kg CO2e/m 2 , while in-situ casted steel reinforced concrete slab has a fossil climate impact of 105kg CO2e/m 2 . The material consumption for Kerto LVL is only 34kg/m 2 of floor, compared to 675kg for r...