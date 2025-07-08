News / Building Bulletin

US residential and non-residential construction sector face challenging times

08 July 2025

The US housing market continues to lose momentum following the post-pandemic boom, according to ACA Market Intelligence. While there was an uptick in May sales, activity remains 0.7 per cent below last year’s level. At the same time, inventories of existing homes have surged nearly 20 per cent YoY, leading to a buyers’ market.