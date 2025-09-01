US construction materials prices increase in July

Construction material prices edge up in Cyprus
The price index of construction materials in Cyprus recorded a YoY increase of 1.2 per cent in Ju...
Prices of construction materials in the US increased 0.4 per cent MoM in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index data. Non-residential construction input prices also increased 0.4 per cent.
