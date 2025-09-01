Login

US construction materials prices increase in July

Prices of construction materials in the US increased 0.4 per cent MoM in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index data. Non-residential construction input prices also increased 0.4 per cent.

